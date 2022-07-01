Mel Fisher (6 – 10 am)

8 am – Mel’s Diner – an hour of music with a theme.

John Timmons (10 – 2 pm)

10 am – today’s ear X-tacy, featuring a track from the Alternative era

11 am – listen hear! Song of the Day, we take a deep dive into a new song

Otis Junior (2 – 6 pm)

2 pm – How It Started vs. How It’s Going – Listen to hear how a new release compares to that artist’s very first single.

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony (7 – 11 pm)

Musical explorations of the groove.

Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.