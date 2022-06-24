Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

8 am – Mel’s Diner – an hour of music with a theme. Today, it’s your requests for My Morning Jacket songs in honor of their shows Friday at Iroquois Amphitheater and Saturday at Waterfront Park!

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – today’s ear X-tacy, featuring a track from the Alternative era

11 am – listen hear! Song of the Day, we take a deep dive into a new song

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

2 pm – How It Started vs. How It’s Going – Listen to hear how a new release compares to that artist’s very first single.

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

Friday Ride Home – Elvis – Baz Luhrmann’s new film Elvis opens today and we have Alanna Nash who has written several books about Elvis and Colonel Tom Parker. We also have film critic CD Kaplan to weigh in plus music by Elvis!

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony (7 – 11 pm)

Musical explorations of the groove.

Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.