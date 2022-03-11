Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)
8 am – Mel’s Diner – an hour of music with a theme. Listen for All-Women Groups for Women’s History Month!
John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)
10 am – today’s ear X-tacy, featuring a track from the Alternative era
11 am – we’ll be speaking with The Reverend Peyton’s Big Band before their show this Sunday at Headliners
Stacy Owen (12 – 3 pm)
Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)
4 pm – Bendigo Fletcher stops by to give us a taste of what to expect with a live set of songs before their show this Saturday at Headliners.
5 pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Country Music Hour: The Women
Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.
Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony (7 – 11 pm)
Musical explorations of the groove.
Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.