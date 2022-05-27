Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

8 am – Mel’s Diner – an hour of music with a theme.

John Timmons(9 – 12 pm)

10 am – today’s ear X-tacy, featuring a track from the Alternative era

11 am – listen hear! Song of the Day, we take a deep dive into a new song

11 am – Interview with Indigo De Souza who’s playing at Forecastle Festival this weekend.

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

1 pm – Interview with Clairo who’s playing at Forecastle Festival this weekend.



Stacy Owen (3 – 6 pm)

4 pm – Listen for an interview with Coin who’s playing at this weekend’s Forecastle Festival.

5 pm – Friday Ride Home – The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan was release on this day in 1963. Listen for an hour of covers of songs from this classic release with Johnny Cash, Eddie Vedder and more!

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

Friday Night Sound Clash with Matt Anthony (7 – 11 pm)

Musical explorations of the groove.

Night Visions with OK Deejays (11 pm – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.