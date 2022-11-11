Something’s in the water on Kentucky’s Route 23 that makes great country artists and music. From that area in Eastern, KY is Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Loretta Lynn, Ricky Skaggs, Patty Loveless, Kelsey Waldon and many more. And now on that same road and trajectory, is Brit Taylor who hails from Knott County. Brit has been based in Nashville, TN for several years and speaks of the trials and tribulations in the music business in our interview below. It wasn’t until she stopped listening to others about what she should be or do or look like, and started listening to her gut when things started to really take off for her. She’s got a new publishing deal and a new album called Kentucky Blue due February 3, 2023. The new album is produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson which she also tells us how that came about. Catch her performance on PBS’s Cavern Sessions Thanksgiving weekend. Brit also performed 2 songs from the new album in the WFPK studio.