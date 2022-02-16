We have been anxiously awaiting details of a new Future Islands album ever since the band teased us with this message on Instagram:

And while we still don’t have the scoop, we are excited about this new track Samuel T. Herring and company just shared, which follows the standalone track “Peach” the band released last summer. Future Islands last album, As Long As You Are, came out in 2020.

Give a listen to “King of Sweden”…

