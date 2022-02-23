Gang of Youths have shared another preview of their upcoming album Angel in Realtime. The new song, titled “spirit boy”, follows the release of “In The Wake Of Your Leave”, “The Angel Of 8th Ave.”, “Unison”, “The Man Himself” and “Tend The Garden” as the final preview before the full album is released.

Frontman Dave Le’aupepe said of the new song:

“We were fortunate to have Shane McLean, an outstanding musician and Taonga Pūoro facilitator, write and perform a spoken verse in Te Reo Māori. A wonderful Māori woman performed ‘rongoā’ on me — a sacred healing practice. “It was a transformative experience, and I’m still not quite sure why. There was a moment when this wonderful woman looked at me and said ‘you’re a wairua boy’ — wairua in Te Reo means something like ‘spirit’.”

Angel in Realtime is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 25. Watch the new lyric video for “spirit boy” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.