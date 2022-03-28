Brewgrass Entertainment, the live music hub formed by Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers, has announced the inaugural Deep Roots Music Fest.

After their recent success, including their #1 spot on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart with their 40th Anniversary Celebration album, the group decided to pour back into their old Kentucky home. The new festival, held at Iroquois Amphitheater, will be an all-ages community event aimed at bringing some healing and love to the people of Louisville through a shared love of the diverse and varied music of our dear city.

Attendees will see performances from former Foreigner lead singer Johnny Edwards, America’s Got Talent Season 11 finalists Linkin Bridge, and special guest CJ Sparks. Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers will take the stage as headliners.

Deep Roots Music Fest is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at the Iroquois Amphitheater, and is free for all ages. Gates open at 5, and the show begins at 6. Check out the flyer and a live performance video of Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers below.