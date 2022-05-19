Gavin DeGraw on Writing a Tribute to His Late Parents with Face the River

Gavin DeGraw sits down with Kyle Meredith to take us into Face The River, his new album that serves as a tribute to his late parents. The singer-songwriter tells us about his dad getting to listen to the entire record before passing, working with Dave Cobb as a producer, and wanting to write in the story-style of Bob Seger, Springsteen, and Billy Joel mixed with Sam Cooke and Jimmy Cliff. DeGraw also talks about taking artistic chances, playing the album in full during upcoming shows, and the time he found himself on stage with Lars Ulrich, Mike Mills, and John McEnroe.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.