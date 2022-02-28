Musician, singer, and producer Georgia Anne Muldrow has teamed up with Detroit rapper Elzhi for a new collaborative album titled Zhigeist.

“Georgia’s music is phenomenal,” Elzhi shared in a statement. “Her natural aptitude is limitless when it comes to production and vocals. I wanted to translate what her music was communicating to me.”

Zhigeist is set to be released on March 11, but the single “Strangeland” is available now. Check it out below.

