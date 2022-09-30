We had the pleasure of getting to know the indie rock band Wildermiss earlier this week. Passing through town, the trio dropped by the WFPK studio, shared a few songs with us, making it their first appearance in Louisville! We were blown away to say the least.

The group is originally from Denver, Colorado, where they sold out almost all of their hometown headlining shows since 2017 and steadily gained momentum nationwide with multiple support tours and festival spots. They now call Nashville home.

The group is Emma Cole (vocals and synth), Joshua Hester (guitar and vocals) and Caleb Thoemke (drums). They shared stripped down acoustic versions of their latest singles, “Decay” and “W.I.F.I.” They also surprised us with a new unreleased tune, “New Years,” making its radio premiere!

We look forward to their return to Louisville!



