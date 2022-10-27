WFPK celebrated Public Radio Music Day yesterday along with many other Non-commercial stations across the country by highlighting our local music scene. We had a few artists stop by the studio including newcomers to the scene, Nolia Noon. We spoke with songwriter and singer Jared Foos and drummer Nick Beach. Their bassist John Roach was home sick, unfortunately. Even though they rock out as an electric trio, they treated us to acoustic versions of two songs not yet released. Below is their performance from yesterday and also a recorded, produced song called “Looking Back in Anger” featuring the full band.