Nashville-based singer songwriter, Maggie Rose will be here for the next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday on May 25th! After years of honing her chops and making her name as a force-of-nature vocalist, she’s dreamed up her own eclectic mix of rock-and-roll, soul, funk, and R&B, and performed live with some of the biggest names in the rock/pop world in 2019. I caught up with her to ask about that, and find out what else she’s been up to!

1. We’re excited to have you for of our 20th Anniversary season! I hear you’ve wanted to take part for a while. Do you have Louisville connections?

We love Louisville! I’ve got some very close friends who live in the Lou and we’ve loved being a part of several annual Sherby Street Parties which takes place on Sherwood Avenue on the eve of the Kentucky Derby. Playing Bourbon and Beyond when Robert Plant was headlining was a highlight for me. It has always been a great city to visit with fun, appreciative audiences.

2. You recorded your last album at the iconic FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Did being there with musicians from your longtime band change everyone’s perspective in any way?

Every recording process can be transformative in a way, but there was something especially impressive about the history that has come from that place. It was cool to get swept up in the wonder of it all and feel like just a small part of the fabric. You don’t stand in the same spot as Aretha and not give it your all.

3. Just before Covid hit you were opening for Heart and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and touring as direct support for Kelly Clarkson. Did you get to spend any time with these amazing artists or take away anything from their performances?

Nancy Wilson in particular has been a wonderful supporter of me and many peers of mine in such a meaningful way. She wants to help us secure opportunities that she got coming up in her career. Kelly Clarkson is a powerhouse singer, too. She was not feeling well one night and could barely speak before the show then she got onstage and was belting out her songs and made it look easy. She had me as a guest performer on her show during the pandemic. Joan Jett is a bonafide rockstar and walks the walk.

4. Tell us about your podcast, “Salute the Songbird”?

I host a podcast where I speak to some of my favorite women in music. It was a project borne from the pandemic and I am so grateful for how connected it has made me feel with my fellow artists, especially with these women who are walking a similar path with me. I’ve interviewed people like Kathy Valentine, Melissa Etheridge, Valerie June and Nancy Wilson. I love doing this work and it has made me a better musician.

5. What does the next year look like? Did you write new songs during the time off from touring? Heading back to the studio?

I’m actually in the studio right now working on my next record. It is so good that the touring industry is bouncing back and we are going to be all over the place playing shows for the rest of the year. I am playing Bonnaroo along with some other great festivals this Summer and I already have touring plans in place for the Fall.