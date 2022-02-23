While Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is on his solo Earthling tour he’s already backed by an impressive backing band– but a recent show in Seattle got an extra dose of star power!

His “Earthlings” band for the tour are Glen Hansard, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, former Chilis guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Andrew Watt.

But as part of Vedder’s encore, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan joined the fun with a cover of the Pretenders‘ “Precious”, from the latter’s 1979 self-titled debut. Check out the video shot by fan “supercones”…

