Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik on TikTok Culture & Rediscovering Their 90’s Angst

Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Chaos In Bloom, an album that finds the legendary pop-rockers going back to their 90s sound and at times connecting with an edgy and angsty sound that had long been in their past. The frontman talks about the effect of the pandemic on his songwriting while considering society’s future, as well as TikTok culture and the musicians that are birthed from it.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.