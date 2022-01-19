Not only is WFPK proud to present Goose‘s SOLD OUT show at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on February 11th, we’re always excited when the band releases new music!

To accompany the band’s announcement of a three-set show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on June 25th, Goose have shared a song called “Borne”, which frontman Rick Mitarotonda calls, “a declaration to oneself to remember to not overthink things and make them more than they should be. It’s a reminder to try to be honest, and to let our work be what it is.”

Give a listen!

