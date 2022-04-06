Connecticut jam-rock quintet Goose recently dazzled fans with a performance at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall and will soon be releasing their latest album!

Dripfield comes out June 24th and was both produced and engineered by D. James Goodwin.

Their new single “Hungersite” was described by guitarist Rick Mitarotonda in a statement:

“Whenever broaching global commentary territory, even if discreet and non-invasive in nature, it seems important to simultaneously challenge awareness of the self, and how we may or may not be living up to the ideals to which we speak.”

Check out the video for “Hungersite”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.