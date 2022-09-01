Gorillaz just announced a new album is coming early next and that some impressive friends will be joining them.

Cracker Island arrives February 24th and we got our first peek at the release in June when the title track, featuring Thundercat, hit our airwaves.

Stevie Nicks, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, and Bad Bunny will also be joining the virtual band created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.

Gorillaz have shared the next single, a collaboration with Tame Impala and Pharcyde member Bootie Brown, called “New Gold”…

