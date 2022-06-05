Graham Nash on His New Live Album, Joni Mitchell, & His “Brothers” in CSNY

Graham Nash catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Graham Nash: Live, a new release that spotlights a complete run through his first two solo albums, Songs For Beginners and Wild Tales. The legendary songwriter talks about the relevancy of songs “Military Madness,” “Oh Camil,” and “Prison Song,” and forever being tied to his late 60s relationship with Joni Mitchell. Nash goes on to also talk about the photographs of his CSNY bandmates featured in his new book A Life In Focus and their enduring friendship, even with their history of spats, as well as standing together with Neil Young to pull their catalog from Spotify, and news on a soon-to-be released solo record.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.