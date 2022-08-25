In the Studio
August 25, 2022

Greg Puciato on Movie-like Albums, Abstract Lyrics, & Touring with Jerry Cantrell

Greg Puciato dials into Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Mirrorcell, is 2nd solo album. The former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman discusses his surprise regarding having a solo career, his use of voices, and approaching a record like a movie. Puciato also talks about the focus he’s put on his guitar playing, relating to Sigur Ros-style of abstract lyrics, playing with Jerry Cantrell, and have his younger self appreciate his accomplishments.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

By Kyle Meredith @kylemeredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.