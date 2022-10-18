Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka on Opening for Metallica & Going Back to Their Roots

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s latest album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate, and current tour (which stops at Bourbon & Beyond). The bass guitar and keyboardist tells us how they came up with their stage visuals and the Lord of the Rings type of world they’ve created, his disappointment with the lack of substance on pop radio, and teaming up with environmental organizations. Kiszka also gives us a peek into their next record, which is well on it’s way, and what it’s been like opening for Metallica.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.