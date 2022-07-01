Hack’s Mark Indelicato on Season 2’s Road Trip, Queer Representation, & Laurie Metcalf

Mark Indelicato, who plays Damien in the HBO series Hacks, joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the 2nd season of the hit show. The actor discusses literally taking the show on the road as the gang head across America, his character’s admiration for Jean’s Smart’s Debra, and perfecting background comedy. Indelicato also talks about the sociocultural conversations that come up throughout the episodes and the show’s queer representation, as well as working with Laurie Metcalf.

