Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale on Covers, Work Anxiety Nightmares, & the Mental Health Behind Back From the Dead

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s latest album, Back From the Dead and how it unintentionally became a heavier record due to the anxiety and struggles with mental health she was up against during the pandemic. The lead singer also tells us about the fun the band has with other musician friends at festivals, her work anxiety nightmares, and their recent Adele and Dolly Parton covers as well as an unreleased/shelved cover of When A Man Loves A Woman. Hale also discusses using religious connotations in her writing and recently watching Jimmy Fallon gift Demi Lavato one of Hale’s signature models.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.