Wilco‘s new album Cruel Country was available digitally in May but will soon get a physical release, including a special vinyl version.

Arriving January 20th the 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country features a panel of postcards, band photos, and more. Red and white vinyl LPs limited to 5,000 copies will also be available in independent record stores.

To tout the release Wilco have also released a video for “A Lifetime To Find,” which finds Jeff Tweedy and band hanging out with some creepy characters, including a drunken, um, Grim Reaper puppet? You just need to see for yourself…

