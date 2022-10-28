Tune in Monday, October 31st, as Mel-vira, Mistress of the Dark, and our bevy of ghoulish (g)hosts bring you Halloween fun from 6 am till 10 pm with a marathon of spooky songs! Do you have a favorite? Email your request to studio@wfpk.org or find us on Facebook or Twitter! Later, Louisville favorites Big Howell and Possum host their very own Halloween Special at 10 pm!

And don’t forget to listen this weekend! Blues host, Sheryl Rouse presents the Saturday Night “Boos” party from 7 till 10, then Sunday, on Roots n’ Boots with Michael Young, it’s Murder, Madness, Mayhem, Martians and all things spooky at 3 pm, followed by three hours of “Boo” grass with Aaron Bibelhauser on Bluegrass Evolution beginning at 6.