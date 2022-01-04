Harley Ferris is a teacher, writer, and musician currently based in Northwest Ohio who called Louisville, KY home for “six good years,” as sang in the new single “Fare Thee Well.” The influence of Louisville during those transformative years and the subsequent decision to leave is the basis for the song.

Ferris said of the track, “I moved to Louisville in 2010 for graduate school and instantly fell in love with the city and its glorious independent radio stations. I finished my doctorate in English in 2016, got a job in Ohio, packed up the family, and wrote this song in the U-Haul on the way to our new home. (And then waited five years to finally record it).”

Check out “Fare Thee Well,” the newest single from Louisvillian-at-heart Harley Ferris below.