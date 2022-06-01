Nashville musician Maggie Rose came by the WFPK studio before her show at April’s Waterfront Wednesday and spoke with us about her new album Have A Seat. We talked about all of the things leading up to the album including a tour with Joan Jett and Heart, her podcast called Salute The Songbird that’s dedicated to women artists, and what it’s like to be a young woman artist thrust into the Nashville music industry. She also gave us an intimate performance of her song “What Are We Fighting For” and you’ll get why she is one to watch as a powerful talent on the rise.