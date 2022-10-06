Hayley Orrantia on Her Love of Muna, Performing in Kinky Boots, & The Future of The Goldbergs

Hayley Orrantia drops by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about her latest single, Gasoline, and plans for upcoming music. The actress/musician discusses how the pandemic afforded her time to work on solo writing, the contradiction of writing about a toxic relationship with someone she’s very much in love with, and the indie pop style she’s leaning into along with her admiration of Muna’s latest release. Orrantia also revisits her recent run on The Masked Singer and covering I Will Always Love You, performing in the all-star Kinky Boots at the Hollywood Bowl, and her character growth and casting changes on the upcoming season 10 of The Goldbergs.

