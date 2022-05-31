Music News
This Friday Angel Olsen‘s new album Big Time— as well as a film of the same name— will finally arrive.

Until then, you can enjoy Olsen’s take on a Bob Dylan tune from his 1964 album The Times They Are A-Changin’!

Not only does the song appear on the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, Olsen now has a bigger purpose for the release: proceeds from the song will benefit the gun-control nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

Check out Angel Olsen‘s version of “One Too Many Mornings”…

