Fiona Apple has made no attempt to hide her love of classic country music.

She’s covered Conway Twitty‘s “It’s Only Make Believe” before while on tour and just recently shared a collaboration with the Watkins Family Hour, “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You,” which has been recorded by the likes of Ernest Tubb and Johnny Cash.

Now Apple has gone back to 1973 with a tune that was a smash hit for Charlie Rich.

Watch Fiona Apple, at home on her own piano, perform “The Most Beautiful Girl”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.