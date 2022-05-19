Florence Welch channels her inner Iggy Pop on this track from the new deluxe edition of Florence + The Machine‘s latest release, Dance Fever.

The new edition of the critically acclaimed LP features acoustic versions of album tracks “Cassandra,” “Free,” “Morning Elvis,” and “My Love”, as well as a cover of the 1973 Stooges classic “Search and Destroy”.

It might seem like an unusual choice, but it works remarkably well! Give a listen…

