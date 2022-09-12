In July it was announced a new Leonard Cohen tribute album was on the way and our first taste of the LP was James Taylor‘s take on Cohen’s “Coming Back To You.“

Now we’ve gotten another single from Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, from none other than Norah Jones.

Unlike Taylor’s choice, Jones chose a later Cohen track, from 2016’s You Want It Darker, saying in a press release:

“I loved singing this song because it’s a newer one but has all the best qualities of some of his older classic songs.”

Hear her lovely version of “Steer Your Way”…

Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen arrives October 14th.

