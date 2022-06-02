Scotland’s Paolo Nutini will be releasing his first album in eight years this summer and we can’t wait!

Last Night in the Bittersweet comes out July 1st and was produced by Nutini along with Dani Castelar and Gavin Fitzjohn. Fans should be pleased as the the LP is a sprawling 70 minutes consisting of 16 tracks.

Last Night in the Bittersweet tracklist:

1. Afterneath

2. Radio

3. Through The Echoes

4. Acid Eyes

5. Stranded Words (Interlude)

6. Lose It

7. Petrified In Love

8. Everywhere

9. Abigail

10. Children of the Stars

11. Heart Filled Up

12. Shine A Light

13. Desperation

14. Julianne

15. Take Me Take Mine

16. Writer

Check out Nutini’s latest single, “Shine A Light”…

