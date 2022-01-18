Ann Wilson of Heart first covered the 1993 Alice in Chains song “Rooster” when the band was presented the Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP) “Founders Award” in December of 2020, and Wilson would go on to make it the B-side of a limited-edition 45rpm single.

Wilson said of the tune:

“I wanted to remain true to the song as much as possible, but I wanted to make it my own. But really, honoring the original spirit of the song, which is cockroaches and flies and all this kind of stuff. Before I knew what form the MoPOP thing was gonna take with the live performances, I made a video for ‘Rooster’ that was really dark. They decided not to use it because they wanted it to be a bunch of live performances. But sometime I’ll put that video out because it’s really cool. It’s just maggots and war stuff and darkness and insanity.”

Apparently that time is now! Check out Ann Wilson‘s take on Alice in Chains‘ “Rooster”…

You can also watch the earlier MoPOP version Wilson did…