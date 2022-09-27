Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has been grieving the loss of her friend and fellow musician, Taylor Hawkins.

Like so many artists, Wilson channeled her pain into a song, one she started writing almost immediately after learning of the drummer’s March 25th death while on tour with Foo Fighters.

“The night we heard about losing Taylor I started writing the song. I heard myself in tears saying ‘too soon too soon’ which became a refrain in the song. I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like Amigo and Amiga as well as Luv and Dahling. I sang on his great solo album Get the Money at his home studio and later he returned the favor and played drums on my solo album.

“It is such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized Rock and Roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together — it’s a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all.”

The proceeds from “Amigo Amiga” will go to MusiCares and it’s likely Wilson will perform the song tomorrow night, as she is scheduled to participate in the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at The Kia Forum.

Consequence premiered the lyric video for “Amigo Amiga”, which you can watch here…

