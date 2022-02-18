We’ve so been enjoying Louisvillian now Nashville’s Heather Bond‘s singles over the past year and finally there’s a release date for her full album called The Mess We Created coming out on February 25th! She released her song “The Mirage” with a beautiful video of just herself and bassist/producer Viktor Krauss in the studio last year which you can see here. But now there’s a full band version featuring all women (except for Viktor of course!). Heather sounds great with the beautiful backing vocals and harmonies. The players are: Megan McCormick (guitar) Melissa Mattey (keys) Elizabeth Chan (drums) Devonne Fowlkes (vocals), Emoni Wilkins (vocals) with Viktor on bass. WFPK is proud to premiere the new video and we look forward to this much anticipated album!