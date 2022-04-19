Heavy metal is alive and well thanks to Louisville’s Native Sons rock band. They released their album The Natives Are Restless in late 2021 and just debuted a new single called “Drama” that echoes early Van Halen. They also released a video for the song shot in Louisville with actors, musicians, and stunt men fighting in the streets. Native Sons are Ashton Blake on vocals, Mike Little on drums, Victor Adriel on guitar, JT Shae on guitar, and Jim Quiggins on bass. Check out the video for “Drama” below.