Wow. This new song from Anemic Royalty should be the Summer Anthem of 2022! It’s got all the hooks, power, and energy of sunshine on steroids! “Looking Forward” is their new single and video which they say:

“‘Looking Forward’ is a song about coming to terms with the harsh realities of life and ones fading innocence, but despite it all we continue work towards a better future and living through the present.”

A better future indeed is ahead for Louisville’s Anemic Royalty and their sure to be hit now streaming everywhere. Catch them this Friday, June 10 at Portal 1512 with The Bobby Lees!