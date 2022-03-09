Australian band Hiatus Kaiyote has announced a special remix edition of last year’s release Mood Valiant. The new collection, titled Mood Variant, features covers and remixes from Stro Elliot, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Mndsgn, and more. The announcement arrived Nick Hakim‘s rendition of “Red Room” and Georgia Anne Muldrow‘s remix of “Get Sun”.

Mood Variant is set to be released on April 8. Listen to the remixes of “Red Room” and “Get Sun” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.