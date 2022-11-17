Do you already have your Christmas playlists curated? Do you plan your holiday movie nights in advance? Could you name that festive tune in just a few notes? Then build your team, put on your festive sweater, and join Stacy Owen from WFPK and Colleen Phelps from WUOL for a friendly competition at Gravely Brewing, Tuesday, December 6th.

The evening will feature holiday classical and rock ‘n ‘roll music trivia, Hanukkah bingo, a holiday sing-a-long and more. Don’t forget to wear your best festive garb for a holiday spirit outfit contest!

The evening will also include a performance by local musician and WUOL engagement manager for music education and host Kiana Del.

Tickets are free for LPM members and $10 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available now here. LPM members will receive a code to redeem their free tickets via email.

If you’re unsure of your membership status, or did not receive the code, email membership@lpm.org or call 502-814-6565.

Holiday Music Trivia Night is Tuesday, December 6th from 6-8pm at Gravely Brewing.