Louisville’s Annapurna has been together as a band for seven years now and are shifting from their melancholic youth to a more progressive outward take on the world around them, structurally and sonically in their music. They just released a new song that shows off the change called “Cosmic Curiosities” which you can listen to below. They also released a statement about the new song and a special guest they employed for it.

“After nearly seven years together, Annapurna is finding its reinvention. Departing from their melancholic youth, a new focus is found in progressive entanglement. With growth occurring in various forms, a refreshing shift has occurred both structurally and sonically.

With our latest release, “Cosmic Curiosities”, we’ve spun a collaborative web with one of the most prolific up and coming multi-instrumentalists, Gabriel Levi, out of Atlanta, Georgia. It’s laced with crushingly high harmonies, brutally honest lyrics, and a good dose of selective picking. Thematically, the view shifts outward, in honest hopes for the better.

In tandem with this release, we want to highlight a local organization that is working towards a more sustainable future, raising awareness about current issues, and doing good in our community. We will be donating 100% of the proceeds from this song to the Louisville Sustainability Council to strengthen their efforts to create educational programs and resources for a better tomorrow. If you would like to make a direct donation, you can do so here.

Spread love. Be good to each other. Be good to the Earth.”