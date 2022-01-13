Houndmouth on Their Midwestern Album with a Southern Gothic Twist

Houndmouth’s Matt Myers and Shane Cody catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their new album, Good For You, from the very practice space and recording studio that they made the record, affectionately known as The Green House. The Southern Indiana (just across the river from Louisville) band take us inside the characters that populate the songs and tells about basing the lyrics in the MidWest with a southern gothic twist, why they return to the Kentucky Derby in the title track and how it ties in with the song Las Vegas and Matt’s love of poker. Myers and Cody also discuss their misspent youth, how parenthood has changed the band, and co-writing the b-side “Some Paradise” from a stranger’s story as a writing assignment.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.