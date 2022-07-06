What is more Louisville than the Kentucky Derby and the gonzo journalism of Hunter S. Thompson?

Thompson wrote his iconic article “The Kentucky Derby is Decadent & Depraved” in 1970, which was then turned into an album by Hal Willner in 2012. Now that release is coming to vinyl for the first time July 29th!

The LP features top-notch talent like actors Tim Robbins and Will Forte, as well as musicians like Dr. John.

The vinyl release is dedicated to Willner, who sadly passed away due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Check out the visualizer for “On Our Way Back To The Motel”…

