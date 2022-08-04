91.9 WFPK is proud to sponsor Hymns for the Holler: A Concert for Appalshop.

Join us on Friday, August 12th at The Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater in Louisville for a flood relief concert that will feature performances from Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning & Lacey Guthrie, Randy Wilson, Heather Summers, and Affrilachian Poets: Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy Paden, and Makalani Brandele.

Tickets are $25 and on sale at KentuckyPerformingArts.org. All proceeds to benefit Appalshop’s recovery efforts after the recent devastating floods.

For half a century, Appalshop has made vital work to celebrate the distinct and beautiful culture, people, and places of Eastern Kentucky and Central Appalachia. A nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia, Appalshop produces original films, video, theater, music and spoken-word recordings, radio, photography, multimedia, and books. Their education and training programs support communities’ efforts to solve their own problems in a just and equitable way. Each year, Appalshop productions and services reach several million people nationally and internationally. They are a singular institution in Kentucky, and the nation.

