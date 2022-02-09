Along with the announcement of more tour dates added to their latest tour, IDLES have shared a creepy animated video for the new tune “CRAWL!”

The song is from their latest album CRAWLER and is, as frontman Joe Talbot told Consequence, “a good anthem for me to discuss with people who aren’t on the other side or who aren’t sober.”

Check out the NSFW “CRAWL!” and accompanying video…

Incidentally, while no Louisville show is scheduled, IDLES will be making a stop at the PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, KY, September 12th.

