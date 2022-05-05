Anna Curreen is from Louisville but now based in Atlanta and releasing singles as soon as they’re radio ready with great hooks and lyrics like her new one “Not Jealous”. Anna says about the song:

This song was written to convey heavy feelings of jealousy, and the emptiness that often comes along with that, in a light hearted way. I think many people can relate to the struggle of feeling jealous of someone close to you, and for me when this has happened in the past, I did not want to admit it to myself. I wanted to feel emotionally mature and intelligent, but I think all emotions are avenues for growth and expansion as a human! My producer, Callen, and I worked together to include elements of beauty and depth with the layered harmonies and the soft atmosphere of the song to represent the growth I feel reflecting on past versions of myself and welcoming in all feelings without judgement. I had so much fun writing and developing this song!