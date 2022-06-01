We were excited to have singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza drop by the WFPK studio recently before her first Louisville appearance. Prior to performing at Forecastle, she spoke with mid-morning host John Timmons about her early musical influences, deciding between visual art and music as a career, and how relationships and thoughts of mortality helped shape songs on her latest album, Any Shape You Take. You can listen to their conversation below!

