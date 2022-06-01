We were excited to have singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza drop by the WFPK studio recently before her first Louisville appearance. Prior to performing at Forecastle, she spoke with mid-morning host John Timmons about her early musical influences, deciding between visual art and music as a career, and how relationships and thoughts of mortality helped shape songs on her latest album, Any Shape You Take. You can listen to their conversation below!
In the Studio
June 01, 2022
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.