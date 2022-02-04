Tuesday, February 8th, is International Clash Day! What began as a tribute to The Clash’s music and legacy at KEXP in Seattle, has evolved into a worldwide celebration of the issues and message they stood for. The Clash were champions of the oppressed, confrontational, and always striving for the possibility of a better world.

This Tuesday, we’ll be spending the day playing the Clash, diving into the band’s influences, and spinning artists who share the anti-racist, anti-fascist message that sits at the center of their ethos as a band.

All over people changing their votes

Along with their overcoats

If Adolf Hitler flew in today

They’d send a limousine anyway

