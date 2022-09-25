Interpol’s Paul Banks on Fables, Conspiracies, & Subconscious Writing

Interpol’s Paul Banks catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Other Side of Make Believe, an album that looks at the fables we tell ourselves, how conspiracy theories work their way into our lives, and the allure that fiction holds over truth. The frontman digs into the guileless angels and villainous characters that populate the record, as well as his lyrical writing in a subconscious form, and if he plans to watch the upcoming Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.