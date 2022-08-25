There’s always something really appealing about one artist paying tribute to the talents of another, and we can’t wait to hear the final result of this particular one.

Iron & Wine (Sam Beam) has announced the release of LORI, a four-track salute to fellow singer-songwriter Lori McKenna, which will arrive September 16th.

According to a press release:

“Beam came to McKenna’s music a few years ago on the suggestion of a friend; as the lock down dragged on, Beam found himself like so many turning to music for comfort. McKenna’s catalog of work was never far from reach. Taken by her heart-on-your-sleeve confessional style storytelling, Beam admits it’s a trait that draws him to McKenna and something he struggles with in his own songwriting. As a well-known interpreter of other artists’ songs, when the time came for him to shake off the pandemic cobwebs and record, McKenna’s songs were as fresh and familiar to Beam as his own.”

Our first taste of LORI comes in the form of “That’s How You Know,” a song from McKenna’s 2011 album, Lorraine, which features Beam joined by Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of Finom (formerly known as Ohmme.)

Check out their gorgeous version of “That’s How You Know”…

